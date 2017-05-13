India announce 35-man probable squad for Kyrgyzstan tie

New Delhi, May 13: Indian football team coach Stephen Constantine announced a list of 35 probable on Saturday (May 13) in preparation for the forthcoming AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifier against the Kyrgyzstan.

The Indian squad will be camping at the Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai from May 20 to prepare for the match which is slated to be played in Bengaluru on June 13.

Kyrgyzstan are currently placed at the 128th spot in the FIFA world rankings, 28 places below India.

The probable list includes eight U-22 players, all of whom would go through a rigorous training process to claim their spot in the final squad of 23.

"We will be having the camp in two stages and have invited 21 players for stage one. The stage two will kick-off when the remainder of the squad, ie, players from Mohun Bagan and JSW Bengaluru FC join in after finishing their respective Club commitments for the AFC Cup," Constantine was quoted as saying by the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

"For me, the start of any camp is another opportunity to see the players. I am very excited and looking forward to working with them again," he added.

"We will be camping in Mumbai and I need to thank AIFF President Mr. Praful Patel and WIFA for their help and cooperation, and also Mr. Aditya Thackeray for being helpful to us during my time in Mumbai."

Squad

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Subrata Paul, Debjit Majumdar, Amrinder Singh, Albino Gomes, Vishal Kaith (U-22).

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar (U-22), Arnab Mondal, Sandesh Jihngan, Anas Edathodika, Chinglensana Singh (U-22), Lalruatthara (U-22), Fuganco Cardozo, Subhasish Bose (U-22), Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala (U-22).

Midfielders: Jackichand Singh, Udanta Singh, Laldanmawia Ralte (U-22), Seityasen Singh, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Rowllin Borges, Cavin Lobo, Md. Rafique, Dhanapal Ganesh, Milan Singh, Issac Vanmalsawma (U-22), Holicharan Narzary, Bikash Jairu.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Daniel Lahlimpuia, Robin Singh, C.K. Vineeth.

IANS