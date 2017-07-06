Iker Casillas extends contract with FC Porto

Lisbon, July 6: Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas on Thursday (July 6) confirmed he will stay at Portuguese side Porto for one more season.

Many have speculated about the future of the former Real Madrid goalkeeper and linked him with a move to France or England, reports Efe.

File photo: Iker Casillas
However, the 2010 World Cup winner Casillas said via Facebook that he was happy to stay for one more season at Porto, which ended the last campaign second to champions Benfica.

Casillas joined Porto in 2015 after 16 years at Madrid, with a two-season contract and an option that enables the Euro 2008, 2012 champion to extend it for one more season if he plays in 70 matches, which he achieved on February 17.

