I will quit if East Bengal does not win I-League this time: Mehtab Hossain

Kolkata, Jan 7: East Bengal's midfield marshall Mehtab Hossain has said that he will bid adieu to football if they cannot win the I-League this season.

The midfielder has been an integral part of East Bengal side for the past ten years. Mehtab has won several accolades with the club but the I-League remained elusive.

Before starting in the opening I-League match against Aizawl FC on Saturday, January 7, at the Barasat Stadium, Mehtab spoke to the media.

He said: “Now or never. I have won almost all the trophies in Indian football. But I-League has not been achieved so far.

"The people in my society have also asked me several times that why we have failed to win the I-League. It sounds so embarrassing that I cannot express. This time we must have to win the League.”

The 31-year old midfielder had an impressive season in the Indian Super League (ISL) this season. Playing for Kerala Blasters, he was fielded in the team’s each and every match.

The footballer when asked about East Bengal’s realistic chances of winning the I-League this season, made important comments saying: “The team’s supporters will have to play an important role in our matches throughout the League.”

Citing the super enthusiastic fans of Kerala Blasters in Kochi, Mehtab added: “Our fans in Kochi were simply outstanding.

Starting from the match they will enthuse the footballers in such a passionate manner that each and every footballer will be charged and try to deliver their best.

"I also would like to appeal to East Bengal supports to try to encourage us in the same manner during the matches we will be participating.”

On their opponent Aizawl FC, Mehtab said: “They have speed and they can run at the same pace almost throughout ninety minutes. So we have to decompose their speedy movements by holding on to ball intelligently.”

OneIndia News