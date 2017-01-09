I was like a ghost last season: Eden Hazard

London, Jan 9: Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard was practically invisible for the most part of the last season which hampered Chelsea FC's title defending campaign.

The Blues finished 10th last season, a horrible result for a team like Chelsea who are one of the giants of the league. Jose Mourinho, the then manager of Chelsea was sacked mid-season due to poor performance.

Eden Hazard who is one of the best footballers in the world right now has always been Chelsea's key talisman. Unfortunately, Hazard's poor continued for almost the entire season.

On his last season's performance, Speaking to Fox Sports, Hazard said: "I was the best player two years ago but last season I was like a ghost.

"I want to be the best again and win titles. The league is important but the FA Cup even more as I've never won it."

Eden Hazard has been in sublime form this season once again and has helped Chelsea regain their old form.

The Blues won consecutive 13 matches in the English Premier League before losing the last match against Tottenham Hotspur.

They are still comfortably placed at the top position in the league table with 49 points, 5 points clear at the summit.

Eden Hazard has scored 9 goals in 19 matches and provided 2 assists.

