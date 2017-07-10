I used to wear Everton's pyjamas at home, says Wayne Rooney

London, July 10: Veteran forward Wayne Rooney on Monday (July 10) said he used to wear Everton football club's pyjamas at home during his time at the English Premier League (EPL) giants Manchester United.

Rooney, on Sunday (July 9), moved to his childhood club Everton from Manchester United.

"It feels great (to be back)," Rooney, who played for the Merseyside club, before moving to Old Trafford -- which is United's home ground, told Everton TV.

"To be honest, I've kept it quiet for the last 13 years, but I've actually been wearing Everton pyjamas at home with my kids. I had to keep that a bit quiet!," the England forward said.

Rooney spent 13 years at United scoring a record 253 goals, winning 12 major honours, including five EPL titles and the Champions League crown in 2008.

Though Rooney said Everton had always remained close to his heart.

"It's a great feeling to be back. I'm excited, I cannot wait to meet the lads, get on the training pitch and then get on the pitch to play. I'm ecstatic, just can't wait to get back playing," he said.

IANS