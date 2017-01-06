I-League: Uncertainty looms over Mohun Bagan's first home game following HC order

Kolkata, Jan 6: With just two days to go for their I-League football opener against Churchill Brothers at home, Mohun Bagan have landed in hot water with a stay order from the High Court asking them not to host their matches under floodlights at the Rabindra Sarovar Stadium.

Bagan will move court in the afternoon to vacate the order issued on a petition reasoning that hosting matches under floodlights could cause ecological hazards.

Environmental activist Subhash Dutta, who moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT) with a similar petition during Atletico de Kolkata's Indian Super League (ISL) games at the same venue, is again the man behind the move.

Due to the unavailability of the Salt Lake Stadium for the U-17 World Cup, Bagan and East Bengal have been forced to play at a different venue.

It has been learnt that the Kolkata giants are also mulling not playing under floodlights to avoid problems at the eleventh hour.

IANS