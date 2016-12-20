I-League: Shillong Lajong FC sign midfielder Rocus Lamare

Shillong, Dec 20: Shillong Lajong FC on Tuesday announced the signing of midfielder Rocus Lamare for the 2016-17 I-League football season.

Lamare has had a highly successful career at the club level and has also been capped by India 14 times.

Lamare began his football career as a teenager at Lajong in 2001 before being signed by Mohun Bagan in 2003-2004. The majority of his playing years saw him at Goan club Salgaocar.

Shillong Lajong FC Managing Director Larsing Ming Sawyan said in a release, "Rocus Lamare is the first Lajong product to play for the Indian national team and his return to Lajong is aimed to mentor the young Lajong players as they embark on their journey to make a mark in the country's football scene."

IANS