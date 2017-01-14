I-League: Roby Norales scores on debut as Bengaluru FC beat Chennai City 2-0

Bengaluru, Jan 14: Late goals from substitutes Roby Norales and CK Vineeth helped Bengaluru FC defeat Chennai City FC 2-0 in the I-League here today, January 14.

BFC started again with an all-Indian attack leaving Cameron Watson on the bench and having introduced Mandar Rao Dessai in the starting line-up.

Chennai City FC almost had the same first eleven from their last match sans the Afghani international Haroon Amiri and throwing the Brazilian forward duo Charles and Marcus in the starting eleven.

The hosts looked in superior touch from the go in their usual flair - concentrating on possession, trying to build up the game from back.

Bengaluru FC were sailing through Chennai City FC defense and came close to scoring. The first shot for the visitors came only in the 23rd minute of the match.

Till then the visitors looked no match for the hosts, a team yet to settle down. Chennai City FC defence kept doing double duty, focused more on clearing the ball rather building any attack.

The strikers managed to squeeze past Bengaluru FC defence in few occasions but were ineffective in front of the goal.

Much to the wonder of supporters, Bengaluru failed to score in the first half. At the beginning of the second-half, Chennai City FC substituted Marcus for local Bangalore boy Michael Regin.

Bengaluru FC were looking for an opening, brought in debutant Roby Norales for another debutant Mandar Rao Dessai and CK Vineeth for Daniel.

The much awaited goal finally came in the 77th minute. The Honduran striker, Roby Norales took advantage of a deflected ball and smashed it into the back of the net.

Bengaluru FC doubled the lead in three minutes from a dexterous cross by Udanta from the right flank, which Vineeth charging inside penalty box banged home.

Bengaluru FC play their next game at home in four days time against arch-rivals Mumbai FC.

PTI