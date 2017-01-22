I-League: Robin Singh on target as East Bengal beat Bengaluru FC 2-1

Kolkata, Jan 22: East Bengal beat Bengaluru FC 2-1 in the clash of the titans at Barasat Stadium, thanks to a late winner from India international Robin Singh.

All leagues special site

The home side came back from behind to scalp three very crucial points and move to the second position in the league table.

CK Vineeth scored the opening goal of the match in the 22nd minute. Eugeneson Lyngdoh ran down the left flank and created a move for an opportunistic move Vineeth who tapped in brilliantly. The East Bengal defenders were caught napping.

Within 3 minutes though, central defender Ivan Bukenya netted in an equaliser from Lalrindika Ralte's pass.

Bengaluru FC until the equaliser was in full control of the game. At the half hour mark, Mehtab Hossain and Sunil Chhetri were shown yellow cards for an ugly tussle which somewhat spoiled the away sides momentum.

Trevor James Morgan made a crucial change in the second half by bringing in Robin Singh in place of Ildar Amirov who seemed clueless throughout first half.

East Bengal could have been up by at least 3 goals by 60 minutes, if their forward Willis Plaza was on target.

The Trinidad and Tobago international missed 5 clear cut sitters.

Just when it seemed that the match would end in a 1-1 draw, Robin Singh stepped up and scored the all important goal from a brilliant counter attack move.

East Bengal move up the table to the second position with 10 points from 4 matches, 2 behind leaders and rivals Mohun Bagan.

Bengaluru, on the other hand, conceded their first defeat of I-League. It was their worst performance so far in this season under Albert Roca.

OneIndia News