I-League preview: Aizawl Vs Lajong, DSK Vs Chennai FC

Aizawl, Jan 16: Shillong Lajong FC are prepping to snap their two match losing streak when they take on hosts Aizawl FC in a third round I-League football match here on Tuesday.

Aizawl are coming to the tie on the back of a nail-biting win against new entrants Minerva Punjab FC. They have four points from two matches.

Shillong are at the bottom of the 10 team league without a point after two matches, having lost to title holders Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan.

Shillong coach Thangboi Singto on Monday said they need to start getting points. "We need to play better, as this is to be our third away match and we have not earned ourselves any point as yet."

Aizawl's new coach Khalid Jamil also did not mince words to pay due respect to his counterpart at the pre-match press conference.

"It is always difficult to play against Thangboi. We will have to be a 100 percent fit both physically and mentally," the former Mumbai FC coach said.

In another game in Pune, DSK Shivajians will host Chennai City FC in their second home fixture at the Balewadi Stadium.

Both sides come into the match on the back of a defeat, as the home side lost 1-2 to East Bengal and Chennai City were at the receiving end of a 0-2 loss against reigning champions Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

"There are no suspensions. We have come into this match with lots of positivity. Hopefully, we win tomorrow's match," Chennai City coach Robin Charles Raja said on Monday on the eve of the tie.

"We want to play a positive football. Even though we were defensive in our last match (against Bengaluru FC), we are intent on playing positive football," he added.

IANS