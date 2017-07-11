I-League officials to inspect Mohun Bagan ground

Kolkata, July 11: I-League officials will inspect the Mohun Bagan club ground on Wednesday to see if matches can be held there for the upcoming season starting November.

"We are pleased to inform that we had decided in our last meeting to renovate our Club Ground to be able to organise our I-League matches of the 2017-18 season. In line with the above, we had requested Sunando Dhar, CEO I-League, and Akshay Rohatgi, Manager I-League to inspect the Club ground and suggest the necessary up-gradation as recommended in Stadium Regulations. They have kindly agreed to visit us tomorrow at 3.30 pm at the Mohun Bagan ground," Mohun Bagan said in a statement.

Dhar asserted that Mohun Bagan will be allowed to host I-League matches at their ground if they upgrade the existing infrastructure.

"I-League matches cannot be held at the Mohun Bagan club ground in the present circumstances. But they have assured to improve the infrastructure. If it meets our criteria, I-League matches can take place there," Dhar told IANS over the phone from New Delhi.

The I-League and the Indian Super League (ISL) will run simultaneously for this season.

IANS