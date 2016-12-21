I-League: Mumbai FC rope in custodian Laxmikant Kattimani

Mumbai, Dec 21: Mumbai FC, as part of its process of rebuilding its squad for the new I-League season, has added Laxmikant Kattimani, a top-level goalkeeper, to their roster.

The 27-year-old Goan-born custodian comes to the Mumbai team with loads of experience and would add plenty of depth, especially at the back to the outfit, a media release said today.

The Goan comes with plenty of experience as was in-charge of tending the citadel for Dempo SC in the I-League since 2008.

He also wore the goalkeepers gloves for FC Goa under the guidance of Brazilian legend Zico during the Indian Super League.

The tall, well-built goalkeeper has major honours under his belt, being part of the I-League winning Dempo squad in 2009-10 and 2011-12.

As a youngster, Kattimani trained under Brazilian goalkeeper Rogerio Ramos and went on to represent India at both under-19 and and under-23 levels.

After signing with Mumbai, Kattimani said, "Playing for Mumbai FC is an amazing opportunity for me. Santosh Kashyap is a great coach and it will be fun playing in front of the Mumbai outfit at the Cooperage ground."

Kashyap said, "I am glad to have Laxmikant Kattimani on board for Mumbai. He comes with a lot of experience and is very confident in between the sticks.

"I have seen him play for Dempo and FC Goa and I am sure that his inclusion in the squad will benefit us in our I-League campaign."

PTI