I-League: Mohun Bagan thrash Minerva Punjab FC 4-0

Kolkata, Jan 17: Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan rout new entrants Minerva Punjab FC 4-0 at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium to go top of the table.

Darryl Duffy and Jeje Lalpekhlua scored 2 goals each in either of the halves to seal a convincing victory for the Green and Maroon. [Aizawl beat Lajong 2-1]

Duffy netted the opening goal of the match in the 16th minute by heading in a curling free-kick from Sony Norde.

The Haitian international was brought down just outside the penalty box. Norde curled a ball inside the box which was calmly headed in by Darryl Duffy.

The lead was increased in the 28th minute when Jeje Lalpekhlua converted an easy tap-in from Subhabhish Bose's low cross.

Darryl Duffy completed his brace within 4 minutes. Katsumi provided a long ball from the centre. An opportunistic Duffy chased the ball as the opponent goalkeeper and defender got confused. Duffy lobbed the ball over the goalkeeper who came off the line.

Mohun Bagan dominated the proceedings all through the first half as the sides went into the break.

Minerva made several changes in the second half, most important being Manandeep Singh's inclusion.

Bagan looked relaxed in the second half and did not go for many attacks. Minerva, on the other hand, tried their best to pull at least one back.

The visitors came closer on more than one occasion but failed to find the back of the net, thanks to the vigilance of Debjit Majumder and the defenders.

The last nail in the coffin was hammered by yet again Jeje Lalpekhlua who netted a simple rebound after the Minerva goalkeeper fumbled.

It was a dominant display by Mohun Bagan as they move up to the top of the table. Sony Norde, Eduardo Ferreira and Jeje Lapekhlua started for the first time this season and it is safe to say that these additions have made Mohun Bagan a team to reckon this time in the title race.

