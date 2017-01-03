I-League: Mohun Bagan striker Balwant Singh injured in training

Kolkata, Jan 3: Former I-league champions Mohun Bagan were dealt a body blow when striker Balwant Singh picked up an injury in training on Tuesday, January 3, days before their first encounter against Churchill Brothers.

All leagues special site; Full schedule of I-League 2016/17

Balwant suffered an injury in his right knee during practice. The striker collided with one of Bagan's reserve goalkeepers, Shibinraj K. while trying to score from a set-piece drill.

Balwant, a former Churchill player, looked in agony after the incident and was soon seen lying on the ground holding his right knee.

Mohun Bagan begin their I-league campaign against Churchill on Sunday.

The setback will dent coach Sanjoy Sen's plans ahead of their opener as first choice striker Jeje Lalpekhlua and winger Sony Norde are yet to join training.

It was evident from Tuesday's practice that Sen was trying to play Scottish marksman Darryl Duffy and Balwant together up front, but with the latter now injured the coach will have look for other options.

"I had a word with him in the dressing room. At first glance, it doesn't seem too deep or serious. But I'm not a doctor. He will be taken to a doctor for an MRI. We can only know about the extent of the injury after getting his MRI report," Sen told reporters later.

The striker was taken for an MRI scan later in the day.

IANS