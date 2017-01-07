I-League: Mohun Bagan's backdrop gaffe could invite penalty

Mohun Bagan had the Federation Cup logo instead of the I-League's behind coach Sanjoy Sen's chair leading to them risking a fine from the league committee.

Kolkata, Jan 7: A day after a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order forced Mohun Bagan football club to change their venue from Rabindra Sarovar Stadium to Barasat Stadium for an I-League match, the green and maroons were further embarrassed when the backdrop at the pre-match press conference was the wrong one.

The Mariners had the Federation Cup logo instead of the I-League's behind coach Sanjoy Sen's chair leading to them risking a fine from the league committee. [MB Vs Churchill - Preview]

Mohun Bagan official logo
The league official who was keeping a watch on proceedings was not pleased with the Bagan officials scurrying for cover after the last minute gaffe.

Bagan will take on Churchill Brothers in their league opener on Sunday.

IANS

Story first published: Saturday, January 7, 2017, 15:48 [IST]
