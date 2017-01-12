I-League: Mohun Bagan permitted to host matches at Rabindra Sarobar Stadium

Kolkata, Jan 12: Kolkata football giants Mohun Bagan on Thursday were given permission by the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) eastern zone to play their I-League home matches at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium, club officials confirmed.

"Rabindra Sarobar is our home now. We will play our matches there. We are yet to receive the verdict letter but the decision was intimated to us," a Bagan official told IANS.

Bagan had appealed an NGT verdict which ruled them out of playing at the venue due to environmental issues.

Mohun Bagan's first home match was held at the Barasat Stadium, where they won 1-0 against Churchill Brothers.

"We are not ruling out the option of hosting the (Kolkata) derby there as well," added the official when quizzed about their tie against arch-rivals East Bengal.

The first Kolkata derby of the I-League will be hosted by East Bengal in Siliguri.

IANS