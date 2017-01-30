I-League game week 5: Roundup and results

Bengaluru, Jan 30: I-League game week 5 ended on a high with East Bengal thrashing Minerva Punjab FC at their home to go top of the league table on Sunday, January 29.
Wedson Anselme scored the second hat-trick of I-League 2017 after CK Vineeth and Robin Singh and Willis Plaza netted a goal each to guide East Bengal to glory.
They are tied on 13 points from 5 matches with arch-rivals with Mohun Bagan but ahead on goal difference.
Speaking of Mohun Bagan, the Green and Maroon started the game week with a 0-0 draw against DSK Shivajians in Pune.
In a disappointing encounter onTuesday, January 24, Sanjay Sen's Bagan failed to score a single goal against a relatively weaker DSK side.
Another giant Bengaluru conceded yet another defeat and this time it came against a much weaker Churchill Brothers side.
Here are the results from game week 5
DSK Shivajians 0-0 Mohun Bagan
Churchill Brothers 2-1 Bengaluru FC
Lajong 3-1 Mumbai FC
Chennai City FC 2-0 Aizawl FC
Minerva Punjab FC 0-5 East Bengal
