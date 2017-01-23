I-League game week 4: Roundup and results

Bengaluru, Jan 23: I-League game week 4 ended last night, January 22 and Mohun Bagan are at the top of the league followed by rivals East Bengal and Aizawl FC.

Bengaluru FC tasted defeat for the first time in I-League this season against East Bengal last evening at the Barasat Stadium.

Robin Singh and Ivan Bukenya were on target to seal a hard fought win for the Red and Gold. CK Vineeth had scored the opening goal for the visitors.

The game week started with a win for Shillong Lajong FC over Minerva Punjab. Lajong registered their maiden win of the season.

In another match, Churchill Brothers' last-gasp goal helped them secure their first point as they managed a draw against DSK Shivajians.

In the last match of Day 1, Mohun Bagan scalped their fourth successive win on the trot over Chennai FC to move at the top of the table. Sony Norde and Jeje Lalpekhlua were on target.

The headlining match of the game week featured East Bengal and Bengaluru FC the two giants of Indian football.

CK Vineeth's early goal gave Bengaluru the lead but Ivan Bukenya equalised for the home team. Former BFC striker Robin Singh's late winner gifted East Bengal full three points.

Here are all the matches from game week 4

DSK Shivajians 1-1 Churchill Brothers

Shillong Lajong 1-0 Minerva Punjab FC

Chennai FC 0-1 Mohun Bagan

East Bengal 2-1 Bengaluru FC

Mumbai FC 0-1 Aizawl FC

