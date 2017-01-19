I-League game week 3: Roundup and results

Bengaluru, Jan 19: I-League game week 3 ended on a high note with defending champions Bengaluru FC registering a thumping 3-0 win over rivals Mumbai FC.

CK Vineeth's fantastic hat-trick and the season's first helped the Blues seal full three points and hold on to their top position in the league table.

In other important clashes, Mohun Bagan registered the most convincing win of this game week as they routed newbies Minerva Punjab FC 4-1 at Kolkata on Tuesday, January 17.

A brace each from Darryl Duffy and Jeje Lapekhlua saw Bagan confirming their third successive win on the trot. They are tied on same points with Bengaluru FC.

If Mohun Bagan have registered the biggest win of the game week, their arch-rivals East Bengal were no less who picked up a comfortable 2-0 win against Churchill Brothers away from home.

Lalrindika Ralte and Thongkhosiem Haokip were on target to guide the Red and Gold to second consecutive win.

Here are all the matches from I-League game week 3

Aizawl FC 2-1 Shillong Lajong

Mohun Bagan 4-0 Minerva Punjab FC

DSK Shivajians 2-0 Chennai City FC

Churchill Brothers 0-2 East Bengal

Bengaluru FC 3-0 Mumbai FC

OneIndia News