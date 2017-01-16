I-League game week 2: Roundup and results

Bengaluru, Jan 16: I-League game week ended on Sunday, January 15 with Mumbai FC beating Churchill Brothers 2-1 in the final match.

Giants of the league, Bengaluru FC, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have all won their respective matches.

Bengaluru FC are at the top of the table followed by Mohun Bagan and Mumbai FC at the second and third position respectively. They are separated on goal difference.

The game week started with Aizawl FC registering their first win of the season over newbies Minerva Punjab FC.

On the same day, Mohun Bagan comfortably defeated Shillong Lajong at home thanks to a brace from Daryl Duffy.

On Saturday, January 14, Bengaluru FC and East Bengal locked horns against Chennai City FC and DSK Shivajians respectively.

While Bengaluru defeated Chennai 2-0 to win the South Indian Derby, East Bengal picked up their maiden win of the season thanks to a late strike from Willis Plaza.

On Sunday, January 15, Mumbai FC scored a late winner to beat Churchill Brothers 2-1.

Here are all the matches from game week 2

Aizawl FC 1-0 Minerva Punjab FC

Mohun Bagan 2-0 Shillong Lajong

DSK Shivajians 1-2 East Bengal

Bengaluru FC 2-0 Chennai City FC

Churchill Brothers 1-2 Mumbai FC

OneIndia News