I-League: East Bengal sign fourth foreigner Ildar Amirov

Kolkata, Jan 10: Kolkata football giants East Bengal club on Tuesday, January 10, confirmed the signing of their fourth foreigner for the I-League, Kyrgyzstan international Ildar Amirov.

"Yes, we're bringing him," an official said. [All leagues special site; Full schedule of I-League]

Amirov last played for Turanspor in Turkish League as a forward, but his track record as a striker both for his club and his national team hasn't been too impressive.

The official tweet from the club read:

We are pleased to announce the signing of Kyrgyzstan international Ildar Amirov! #KEB #JoyEastBengal pic.twitter.com/E5pCPWIsbS — KF East Bengal (@eastbengalfc) January 10, 2017

The 29-year-old forward is known for his strong physical play. He is good in aerial battles and stands at 6ft 2 inches tall.

The Kyrgyzstani of Tatar descent has played for more than a decade for his country but has only scored twice in 33 appearances.

East Bengal drew their opening I-League game at home against Aizawl FC 1-1.

IANS