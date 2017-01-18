I-League: East Bengal ease past Churchill Brothers 2-0

Goa, Jan 18: Kolkata giants East Bengal eased past Churchill Brothers to scalp a comfortable 2-0 win today, January 18, in crucial game week 3 at the Tilak Maidan, Goa.

All leagues special site; I-League game week 3 schedule

Thongkhosiem Haokip scored the opening goal of the match at the half hour mark and captain Lalrindika Ralte doubled the lead just before half-time.

East Bengal's game was not up to the mark as they played haphazardly in the beginning. Trevor James Morgan was forced to make his first substitution as early as in the 3rd minute after centre back Anwar was taken off the field due to injury. Gurwinder Singh replaced him.

The trio of Wedson Anselme, Thongkhosiem Haokip and Willis Plaza had kept the Churchill defense on high alert from the very beginning.

After 25 minutes East Bengal took the grip of the match in their hands started attacking with a positive intent.

Their change of style was rewarded when Haokip headed in from Nikhil Poojary's aerial ball. The Churchill defenders were caught napping as Poojary and Haokip combined well inside the box.

At the stroke of half time, East Bengal had won a corner kick and Larindika Ralte took it. Dika's curling free-kick missed everyone including an opportunistic Ivan Bukenya and went straight inside the goal.

The Red and Gold went into the break with a comfortable cushion of a 2-0 lead.

Churchill came back strongly in the second half and produced some eye-catching quality football but unfortunately failed to score.

East Bengal much more relaxed in the second phase as they sure of winning the tie. Irrespective of that, several opportunities to score but miserably.

The game ended on a positive note for East Bengal for whom every point counts. They take on Bengaluru FC in the clash of the titans on Sunday, January 22.

OneIndia News