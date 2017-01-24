I-League: DSK Shivajians hold Mohun Bagan for a dull 0-0 draw

Pune, Jan 24: Mohun Bagan and DSK Shivajians wasted chances galore as the leaders were held to a goal-less draw, their first after a run of four wins, by a home side that seemed to have its nose slightly ahead in the I-league encounter here today, January 24.

An opening was there even in the closing moments, only to go a begging, at the Balewadi Sports Complex, the benefactor on that occasion being the home boys.

In the 89th minute, the visitors were on the charge as Sony Norde's cross from the right was met with a header from their Scottish marksman Darryl Duffy, but Japanese Katsumi Yusa was taken care of by the DSK defence before he could set himself up for a volley.

Nine minutes earlier, as Mohun Bagan tried to up the ante, Yusa's shot off a Duffy set-up was palmed away by the DSK custodian.

Before that, Subashish Bose's attempt rolled along before being cleared by DSK defence. Mohun Bagan's second-half resurgence coincided with the substitution of their ace striker Jeje Lalpekhlua with Prabir Das.

Jeje looked far from his best for a major part, and was replaced by coach Sanjoy Sen. Prior to that, DSK Shivajians had their chances.

As the ball was launched into the box by captain Juan Quero, multiple headers followed, and ultimately it took a loose shot from Jerry Larinzuala to undo all the good work.

In the 61st minute, the home side had a great chance to go ahead when North Korean striker Kim Song Yong, aided by a Quero run on the left, laid the ball in the path of Lallianzuala Chhangte, who, much to their disappointment, could only manage a timid shot towards Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Debjit Majumder.

Before that though, Majumdar got down to palm away a Chhangte low drive in the 53rd minute, even as the Mariners failed to stop Quero's cutting cross from the right.

In the first half too, there were openings to break the deadlock, but they came sporadically, in stark contrast to DSK Shivajians' lively start.

In the 34th minute, Jeje's shot off Yusa's headed pass was deflected by a Shivajians defender. While the Shivajains were at the sixth place, Mohun Bagan continued to lead the table.

PTI