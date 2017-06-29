I-League clubs agree to simultaneous running of Indian Super League

New Delhi, June 29: I-League clubs on Thursday (June 29) agreed to the simultaneous running of the Indian Super League (ISL) for the upcoming season but on the condition that their matches be broadcast on the Star Sports platform with good quality production and proper marketing and promotion and scheduling of matches.

All leagues special site

In a meeting held here, the clubs also called for a task force to be set up to review the I-League on a regular basis.

The meeting was attended by All India Football Federation (AIFF) League Committee Chairman Subrata Dutta, AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das and I-League CEO Sunando Dhar.

The clubs also stated that the travel subsidy needs to be increased and that AIFF should also allocate a budget for the promotion of the I-League.

The clubs also called for permission to register eight foreign players of whom two should be of Asian origin, and to play a maximum of five foreign players on the field, one of whom should be of Asian origin.

Dutta, who chaired the meeting, said all the recommendations of the I-League Clubs will be placed before the League Committee whose meeting is scheduled on July 5.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Wednesday gave its go-ahead to the AIFF proposal to run the two leagues simultaneously, and also to recognise the ISL, a requirement the franchise-based competition didn't have in its first three editions.

For the next season, the I-League champions will play the 2019 Asian Champions League qualifiers.

The winners of the 10-team ISL that will run for five months beginning November will get an AFC Cup qualifying slot.

Till 2016-17, it was given to the winners of the Federation Cup.

IANS