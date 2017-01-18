I-League: Bengaluru FC register thumping 3-0 win over Mumbai FC

Bengaluru, Jan 18: Bengaluru FC crush arch-rivals Mumbai FC 3-0 at the Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru to go top of the table after game week 3.

All leagues special site

CK Vineeth's brilliant hat-trick helped the defending champions maintain an all-win record in the ongoing I-League.

Both the teams started the match on a high as it was an end to end affair. Both Bengaluru and Mumbai played quality attacking game and pressing football.

The deadlock was broken just at the stroke of halftime as CK Vineeth netted in from Udanta Singh cross. The Mumbai FC defenders were caught napping.

Vineeth once again struck in the very beginning of second half. Harmanjyot Singh Khabra floated a wonderful cross from the right flank which fins Vineeth. The Indian striker calmly netted the ball in.

The second goal completely crushed the away side's morale who could no more retort. They looked frustrated on the field.

The final nail in the Mumbai FC coffin was hammered in the 65th minute as Vineeth completes his hattrick with a calm and composed finish, once again from Khabra's pass.

Albert Roca had brought in Roby Norales early in the second half which helped the team to control the ball in the midfield.

The combination of the Honduran midfielder and Lenny Rodriguez completely dominated the midfield play.

The win takes Bengaluru FC to the top of the table tied on points with Mohun Bagan but better goal difference. Mumbai FC, on the other hand, falls to the 5th position.

OneIndia News