Preview: I-League - Aizawl FC face Minerva Punjab FC

Aizawl, Jan 12: Aizawl FC are all set to take on Minerva Punjab FC in a second round match of I-league football here on Friday, January 13.

Aizawl FC drew 1-1 against East Bengal in their opening match last Saturday while Minerva played to a goalless draw against Chennai City FC last Sunday.

Speaking about his team's preparations for the match Aizawl's coach Khalid Jamil said in a release: 'I am happy with my squad, and we will rectify the mistakes we made in our previous match.'

He said they will have to be cautious in every match to avoid relegation and end in a respectable position in the league.

Liberian striker Alfred Jaryan, who will captain the hosts in the match, said: 'I will try to play according to the role given to me. As a professional, it is my duty to play efficiently before I can start talking about scoring.'

Minerva's head coach Surinder Singh expressed his desire to claim their first win of the tournament, insisting the young team has potential who can utilise the platform to exhibit their merit.

But he also pointed out the relatively inexperience of the team and that they are still a fledgling group of players. Syrian international Mahmoud Al Amnah may make his debut for the side in the match.

'We are giving them the chance to show their potential,' Surinder said.

IANS