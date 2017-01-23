I-League 2017: Schedule for game week 5 and channel information

Bengaluru, Jan 23: I-League game week 5 kicks off on January 24, Tuesday with league leaders Mohun Bagan taking on a resilient DSK Shivajians at Pune.

Mohun Bagan are in a sublime for at the moment and are the only team in the league to win all of their four matches which has pushed them at the top of the table.

After winning the first 3 home matches, Bagan began their away quest last weekend and defeated Chennai City FC in their very first away match of the season.

DSK, on the other hand, looks pretty resilient. Starting the season with back to back defeats, they somewhat came back to shape against Chennai.

They lost the plot again last week when they conceded a late goal against Churchill and threw away 2 points.

After Tuesday, the next match is scheduled to be played on January 27, Friday in between defending champions Bengaluru FC and Churchill.

Starting their title defending campaign brilliantly, they suffered a shock defeat against East Bengal yesterday, January 22 which knocked them off from their perch.

On Saturday, January 28, Shillong Lajong take on Mumbai FC and high flying Aizawl FC travel away to face Chennai City FC.

East Bengal again take the field on Sunday, January 29 as they visit Punjab to take on minnows Minerva FC.

Here are all the matches from game week 5

January 24, Tuesday

DSK Shivajians Vs Mohun Bagan - 7:00 PM (IST) (LIVE on TEN 2)

January 27, Friday

Churchill Brothers Vs Bengaluru FC - 4:30 PM (IST) (LIVE on TEN 2)

January, January 28

Shillong Lajong Vs Mumbai FC - 4:30 PM(IST)

Chennai Vs Aizawl FC - 7:00 PM (IST) (LIVE on TEN 2)

January 29, Sunday

Minerva Vs East Bengal - 4: 30 PM (IST) (LIVE on TEN 2)

OneIndia News