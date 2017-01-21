I-League 2017: Schedule for game week 4

Bengaluru, Jan 21: I-League game week 4 kicks off with Shillong Lajong FC taking on New entrants Minerva Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong.

Either of the teams are yet to win a game this season after 3 matches. While Minerva have at least a point in their bag, Lajong have lost all the three matches.

The second match of Day 1 features DSK Shivajians locking horns against Churchill Brothers at Pune. After a sloppy start to the season, DSK are finally on winning ways as they defeated Chennai City last game week.

Churchill, on the other hand, have left their glory days behind as they are yet to register a point. It is going to be a crucial match for the two times I-League champions.

The last game of Day 1 features giants Mohun Bagan taking Chennai City FC at Chennai. Bagan have won all their 3 matches so far including a thumping win over Minerva Punjab at home last game week.

They will be high on confidence with the likes of Sony Norde and Jeje Lapekhlua in the team right now they will eye full 3 points from this away fixture.

Day 2 features the headlining match of the game week as it is all set to witness the titanic clash between the two Indian football giants Bengaluru FC and East Bengal.

Bengaluru are on a three-match winning streak at the moment and would love to extend their streak. East Bengal too have won their last two matches and more than ready to face the defending champions.

The final match of the week features Mumbai FC and Aizawl FC at the Cooperage Stadium, Mumbai.

Here are all the matches from game week 4

January 21, Saturday

Shillong Lajong Vs Minerva Punjab FC - 4:30 PM (IST) (No LIVE Telecast)

DSK Shivajians Vs Churchill Brothers - 4:30 PM (IST) (LIVE on TEN 2)

Chennai City FC Vs Mohun Bagan - 7:00 PM (IST) (LIVE on TEN 2)

January 22, Sunday

East Bengal Vs Bengaluru FC - 4:30 PM (IST) (LIVE on TEN 2)

Mumbai FC Vs Aizawl FC - 7:00 PM (IST) (LIVE on TEN 2)

OneIndia News