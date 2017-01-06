I-League 2017: Mohun Bagan's Eduardo Soares still not fully fit

Kolkata, Jan 6: On Thursday (January 5), about hundred spectators, sitting in the gallery at Mohun Bagan ground suddenly became cheerful after having observed a decent-looking lady was also playing football alongside Mohun Bagan footballers training on the ground.

She is Paloma, the girlfriend of Mohun Bagan's new Brazilian defender Eduardo Soares Ferreira. Eduardo, after having impressed Mohun Bagan coach Sanjoy Sen and the team management by his performance in the recently concluded Indian Super League (ISL), has been roped in by Mohun Bagan for the I-League.

Eduardo also earned applause from Mohun Bagan coach in his opening day's training with his team-mates. Still he does not seem to start in the team's opening match in the I-league this season against Churchill Brothers on Sunday (January 8).

The Brazilian defender himself admitted saying, "I have not yet been fully fit. But I will not take much time to regain full fitness."

His girlfriend who is a lawyer by profession in her country, said, "Eduardo was spending holidays after finishing his assignment in ISL. But for the last couple of weeks before coming to Kolkata he began going to gym."

East Bengal, on the other hand might not have to be much worried as their Ugandan defender Ivan Bukenya has earned the informal fitness certificate from his coach Trevor James Morgan.

East Bengal's British coach however looked satisfied with the 25-year-old defender in his opening day’s training with the players.

Morgan, when asked about his new defender’s condition before East Bengal’s debut match in the I-League on Saturday (January 7) against Aizawl FC, said, "The most important thing I observed that Bukenya was fit in the training. Arnab Mondol has not yet been fit. He is one of the key players in our defense. So, Bukenya, playing in Arnab’s position, will have to give the acid test actually. Let us hope for the best."

OneIndia News