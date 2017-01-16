I-League 2016/17: Schedule of game week 3 and channel information

Bengaluru, Jan 16: I-League game week 3 kicks off on Tuesday, January 17 with the North East Derby as Aizawl FC host Shillong Lajong in a crucial encounter.

Shillong Lajong have had a terrible start to their campaign losing the first two matches against giants Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan, They have conceded 5 goals and did not score a single.

Aizawl FC, on the other hand, are yet to lose a game. In the first match against East Bengal, they were ahead until the 86th minute when they conceded one.

In the second match, a late own goal from Minerva player guaranteed three points. Understandably the pressure will be on Lajong who are yet to register a point in the league.

The second match on Day 1 features Mohun Bagan and Minerva Punjab FC. The former I-League champions will look forward to picking up another 3 points against the newbies of the league.

In the final match of the day, DSK Shivajians face Chennai City FC. DSK will be eyeing at least a point as they currently on 0 points from first 2 matches. Chennai too drew one and lost one.

On Sunday, January 18, East Bengal lock horns against Goan giants Churchill Brothers and Bengaluru FC face Mumbai FC.

Here are all the matches from game week 3

January 17, Tuesday

Aizawl FC Vs Shillong Lajong FC - 1:30 PM (IST) (LIVE on Ten 2)

Mohun Bagan Vs Minerva Punjab FC - 4:30 PM (IST) (LIVE on Ten 2)

DSK Shivajians Vs Chennai City FC - 7:00 PM (IST) (LIVE on Ten 2)

January 18, Wednesday

Churchill Brothers Vs East Bengal - 4:30 PM (IST) (LIVE on Ten 2)

Bengaluru FC Mumbai FC - 7:00 PM (IST) (LIVE on Ten 2)

