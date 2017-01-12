I-League 2016/17: Schedule of game week 2 and channel information

Bengaluru, Jan 12: I-League game week 2 kicks off on Friday, January 13 with Aizawl FC taking on newbies Minerva Punjab FC in the opening match.

Both Aizawl and Minerva have a point each in their bags. While Aizawl played resilient football against giants East Bengal and snatched 1 point, Minerva played out a dull 0-0 draw against another newcomer Chennai City FC.

In another match on Friday, Kolkata giants and former champions Mohun Bagan take on Shillong Lajong at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium, Kolkata.

Sanjay Sen's Bagan were off to a flying start last week with a 1-0 win over Goan side Churchill Brothers. Star winger Sony Norde will be joining the Mohun Bagan squad in the next match.

On Saturday, January 14, two other I-League giants East Bengal and Bengaluru FC take fields against DSK Shivajians and Chennai City FC.

Bengaluru FC and Chennai lock horns in the season's first South Indian Derby at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru had convincingly won their opening fixture against Shillong Lajong.

Here are all the matches from game week 2

January 13, Friday

Aizawl FC Vs Minerva Punjab - 1:30 PM (IST) (LIVE on Ten 2)

Mohun Bagan Vs Shillong Lajong - 7:00 PM (IST) (LIVE on TEN 2)

January 14, Saturday

DSK Shivajians Vs East Bengal - 7:00 PM (IST) (No LIVE telecast)

Bengaluru FC Vs Chennai City FC - 7:00 PM (IST) (LIVE on TEN 2)

January 15, Sunday

Churchill Brothers Vs Mumbai FC - 4:30 PM (IST) (LIVE on TEN 2/HD)

OneIndia News