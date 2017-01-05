I-League 2016/17: Schedule of game week 1 and channel information

Bengaluru, Jan 5: I-League 2016/17 season is all set to kick-start their campaign on Saturday, January 7 with Kolkata giants East Bengal and defending champions Bengaluru FC in action.

East Bengal plays the opening match at the Barasat Stadium, West Bengal against a resilient Aizawl FC side. Bengaluru FC plays the succeeding match against another North East Indian club, Shillong Lajong.

On Day 2, that is Sunday, January 8, another giant from the City of Joy, Mohun Bagan take the field against Goan giants Churchill Brothers.

Churchill Brothers did not play in the previous three editions of the league as they scrapped out by the AIFF for not meeting licensing criteria.

But now the two times I-League champions are back in action and are ready to fight alongside the best in the league.

Two new teams Minerva Punjab FC and Chennai City FC who make their I-League debut face each other in other in the very first match.

In the other match, Maharashtra clubs Mumbai FC and DSK Shivajians lock horns in what it is called the 'Maha Derby'.

Here are all the matches from game week 1

January 7, Saturday

East Bengal Vs Aizawl FC - 4:30 PM (IST) (LIVE on Ten 2/HD)

Bengaluru FC Vs Shillong Lajong - 7:00 PM (IST) (LIVE on TEN 2/HD)

January 8, Sunday

Chennai City FC Vs Minerva Punjab - 4:30 PM (IST) (LIVE on TEN 2/HD)

Mohun Bagan Vs Churchill - 7:00 PM (IST) (LIVE on TEN 2/HD)

Mumbai FC Vs DSK Shivajians - 7:00 PM (IST) (No LIVE telecast)

