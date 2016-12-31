I have learned a lot from Jurgen Klopp, says Pep Guardiola

Bengaluru, Dec 31: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised Jurgen Klopp for the attacking style of football he has injected into the Liverpool side.

Pep's Manchester City take on Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in crucial English Premier League game week 19 encounter on Saturday, December 31. [Klopp heaps praises on Guardiola]

Guardiola and Klopp are two of the finest managers in world football at the moment and both managers prefer to play attacking football, which spices up the epic end of the year clash at Anfield.

Both the managers have met each other several times in the last three seasons when Guardiola was in charge of Bayern Munich and Klopp managed Borussia Dortmund.

Ahead of the match, Pep addressed the media where he ushered praises for his counterpart, Jurgen Klopp.

The Spanish manager said that being a keen student of the game he had learned a lot on his arrival in Germany from Klopp's Borussia Dortmund side.

When Klopp arrived at Anfield, he had termed his style of football as 'heavy metal'. Regarding that, Pep said: "I can see why they call it that. Our styles are not similar but I like a lot the way they play.

"Maybe Klopp is the best manager in the world at creating teams who attack the back four with so many players, from almost anywhere on the pitch.

"They have an intensity with the ball and without the ball, and it is not easy to do that. They attack wide sometimes with [Nathaniel] Clyne and [James] Milner but they especially like to attack from inside, through the middle.

"I don't think there is another team in the world attacking in this way with so many players capable of launching moves in an instant.

" I learned a lot in Germany the first time I played his team. I was new and it was 'wow', what a good lesson. We lost 4-2.

"Afterward, in the league, I learned a bit more about how to control those situations but it was never easy.

"When Klopp speaks about his football being heavy metal, I understand completely. It is so aggressive. For the fans, it is really good.

"Our styles are not similar but I like a lot the way they play, for the spectators, because in three or four seconds they are attacking."

Manchester City and Liverpool are separated by just one point as the Reds stand at the second position with 40 points and the Cityzens have 39.

OneIndia News