'I am shocked', Ronaldo responds to Michael Owen's 'fat' jibe

Bengaluru, Jan 11: Former Brazil and Real Madrid striker and legendary footballer Ronaldo has finally responded to Michael Owen's 'fat' jibe at him.

Former Real Madrid stars like Michael Owen, Ronaldo, Luis Figo and club manager Zinedine Zidane were present at Santiago Bernabeu last weekend before Real Madrid's La Liga match against Granada.

Cristiano Ronaldo showcased his 4 precious Ballon d'Or awards in front of the yesteryears stars and got applauded.

After the event, Michael Owen took to twitter and posted a photograph of Brazilian Ronaldo and his at Santiago Bernabeu and wrote, "I thought I was putting the pounds on until I saw my old mate Ronnie!"

I thought I was putting the pounds on until I saw my old mate Ronnie! pic.twitter.com/OeuWm23b9s — michael owen (@themichaelowen) January 7, 2017

While Michael Owen may have tweeted it as a joke and did not intend to hurt anyone, Ronaldo's fans blasted the former English international in social media.

And now the man himself, Ronaldo has responded to Owen saying: "I am shocked as to how much importance my weight garners in the world we live in. I don't know why it is so important, to be honest."

Ronaldo is clearly not amused with Owen's jibe and instead said that he was 'shocked' at such a poor quality humour.

Ronaldo's Real and Brazil teammate Roberto Carlos too slammed Owen for such a cheap comment on his body.

Carlos said: "I don't like these type of jokes. Ronaldo is a very good friend of mine and we have to be careful. The thing about Ronaldo is not about his body, it's his heart, he has a very big heart."

It will be interesting to see how Michael Owen responds to Ronaldo now.

