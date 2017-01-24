Hull City's Ryan Mason to remain in hospital post-surgery

London, Jan 24: English Premier League club Hull City have confirmed that their midfielder Ryan Mason, who underwent surgery after fracturing his skull, is stable but will remain in hospital.

Mason sustained the injury following a collision with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill during Sunday's English Premier League (EPL) match in the 19th round, reports Efe.

"Ryan has been visited this morning at St. Mary's Hospital by club captain Michael Dawson, club doctor Mark Waller, head of medical Rob Price and club secretary Matt Wild," Hull said in a statement on Monday.

"Ryan has been speaking of the incident yesterday and will continue to be monitored at the hospital over the coming days where the club will remain in close contact with Ryan, his family and the staff at St. Mary's," read the club note.

His family was extremely touched by the "overwhelming support" received, according to the statement and said they "would very much like to thank all of those who have posted such positive comments, both on social media and in the press over the last 24 hours".

Ryan was carried off the field and taken to hospital after receiving more than 10 minutes of treatment on the field.

IANS