Gremio chief dismisses Luan Vieira's transfer talks with Liverpool

Liverpool, May 16: Last week, the English media widely speculated that Liverpool were closing in on the signing of Gremio forward Luan Vieira and a deal was all but made.

However, Gremio president Ramildo Bolzan has now officially dismissed the link which will be a bad piece of news for the Liverpool fans.

Weekend reports suggested that the Reds were very close to wrapping up a deal for the 24-year-old frontman often christened as the 'new Ronaldinho’.

However, Bolzan, speaking after Gremio’s 2-0 win over Botafogo on Sunday night, insisted there has been no offer tabled for the player, who has just one year remaining on his current contract.

“Luan is a player who said he would have proposals but so far none have come, except for the one about three years ago when he was on a different level,” he said.

“We have no approach, no official proposal (from Liverpool). We have absolutely no concrete proposal.”

Luan’s agent Jair Peixoto claimed there has been contacted with the Reds but he has also played down suggestions that the Brazil international could be Anfield bound this summer.

“We do talk to Liverpool, as we talk to other clubs as well, but there is no proposal,” Peixoto said.

There is still some time left before the transfer window officially opens but early business before the window opens is always welcomed by the fans.

Liverpool need a victory against Middlesbrough on the final day of the campaign to confirm their place in the Champions League next season which will be a big step forward for the Reds.

Luan has only a year left on his current deal with the Gremio and that has forced Gremio to talk money with several European clubs and it is highly likely that the Brazilian side will be looking to cash in on the forward as long as they can.

The president’s comments might be just to make Liverpool nervous and involve more money in the deal.

The Brazilian is capable of playing anywhere in the attacking third as a creative forward. He seems like a perfect fit in Liverpool’s fluid attack and would be an invaluable addition to the Anfield club.

