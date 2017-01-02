Goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan wants to contribute to Indian football as administrator

Bengaluru, Jan 2: Aditi Chauhan is the first Indian female footballer to have played in England's Women’s Premier League (WPL), representing West Ham United Ladies.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper is now in Siliguri in West Bengal to play in the SAFF Championship, Women, with the senior national team.

Before her crucial semifinal match against Nepal today, Nepal’s coach has given hint in the media conference that among the players in his tomorrow’s opposition, Aditi is the woman to watch.

India has managed a draw against Bangladesh in their previous match. But Aditi’s movement down the box and her roaming around the park outside the top box to thwart opponent team’s movement has been impressive.

Aditi, speaking over the phone from Siliguri on Sunday, January 1, said: “In West Ham, the custodians are trained in that manner. We are not only custodians in West Ham.

"We also have to play the role of defender at the time of opposition counter attacks. So, this has been my habit to move forward and clear the ball or to pass it to my colleague.”

Aditi did not look much concerned after India managed a draw against Bangladesh. She added: “It happens in the game. Now we are focused only on the match against Nepal.

"They are no doubt tough side. I have heard they have an aggressive striker named Sabitra Pradhan who has already scored more than 10 goals in the tournament so far. So, it will be a crucial match for all of us.”

Aditi who had to face difficulty after she completed her student visa in England and naturally, had to stop playing for West Ham has resumed playing after having arranged work visa.

The Delhi-based girl also revealed that after playing a few more years in England she has a desire to work with a sports management company.

She said: “I am studying sports management in England. I am also working with a small sports management company to gain experience along with training and playing matches.

"But after some more years, I will return to India and work with a top sports management company. My ultimate aim is to contribute something to Indian football.”

