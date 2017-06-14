Goa Football Association suspend 46 footballers, including I-League stars

Goa, June 14: Goa Football Association have suspended it's 46 professional footballers from all kind of football for participating in the unregistered and unofficial tournaments in the State recently.

The list of 46 players includes several big names like Brandon Fernandes, Romeo Fernandes, Samir Naik, Joaquim Abranches, Victorino Fernandes, Peter Carvalho, Nicolau Colaco Keenan Almeida, Adil Khan and many other top-flight professionals plying their trade in the I-league and ISL as well as in the National team.

The Association has already issued the notice to the players who were found guilty in the form of photographs and videos and issued show-cause warnings to all the faulty players.

At the moment The GFA have asked their footballers to surrender their playing license, ordering them to response withing seven days to prove their innocence who took part in the three-day regional tournament from May 26 to 28.

The GFA letter reads, "It has been reported that you have played in an unregistered tournament recently in violation of the GFA Statutes.

"You are informed that you have been suspended from all football-related activities organised and/or recognised by the GFA until further notice".

The GFA management have reportedly called for a one-year ban on players or officials for taking part in an unrecognised tournament and they have scheduled to meet this week ahead of the annual general body meeting later in July.

Here is the Full list of suspended players

Romeo Fernandes, Gabriel Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Keenan Almeida, Joshua Vaz, Kingsley Fernandes, Anthony D'Souza, Agnelo Colaco, Seriton Fernandes, Victorino Fernandes, Joaquim Abranches, Samir Naik, Velito Cruz, Don Bosco Fernandes, Joaquim Carvalho, Jovel Martins, Mauvin Borges, Thapa, Clencio Pinto, Suraj Hadkonkar, Franzil Negredo, Micky Fernandes, Richard Costa, Nicholas Fernandes, Alesh Sawant, Joy Ferrao, Melvin Lobo, Jessel Carneiro, Peter Carvalho, Latesh Mandrekar, Lenny Pereira, Brian Mascarenhas, Leander D'Cunha, Marcus Mascarenhas, Mario Mascarenhas, Aaren D'Silva, Melroy Fernandes, Bruno Colaco, Nicolau Colaco, Cajetan Fernandes, Glan Martins, Raju Haldankar, Aniston Fernandes, Jyotesh Palkar, Tyson Caiado, Adil Khan.