Giggs, Coleman favourites to replace Bob Bradley as Swansea manager

Ryan Giggs or Chris Coleman set to replace Bob Bradley as Swansea City manager.

Subscribe to Oneindia News

London, Dec 28" Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs and Wales' football team chief coach Chris Coleman are the leading candidates to take over from sacked Bob Bradley as Swansea City head coach, according to media reports.

All leagues special site; EPL game week 19 schedule

Bradley was sacked on Tuesday, December 27 after just 85 days in charge, with Swansea 19th in the English Premier League (EPL).

From left: Ryan Giggs and Chris Coleman
From left: Ryan Giggs and Chris Coleman

According to a BBC report, Giggs, 43, was interviewed twice before Bradley's appointment in October.

Also in the frame are former Leicester City coach Nigel Pearson, ex-Crystal Palace tactician Alan Pardew and ex-Birmingham City head coach Gary Rowett.

For the moment, first-team coaches Alan Curtis and Paul Williams will take over the reins.

IANS

Read more about:

english premier league, swansea city, wales, ryan giggs, chris coleman, football, sports

Story first published: Wednesday, December 28, 2016, 20:06 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 28, 2016
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 