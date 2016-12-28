Giggs, Coleman favourites to replace Bob Bradley as Swansea manager

London, Dec 28" Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs and Wales' football team chief coach Chris Coleman are the leading candidates to take over from sacked Bob Bradley as Swansea City head coach, according to media reports.

Bradley was sacked on Tuesday, December 27 after just 85 days in charge, with Swansea 19th in the English Premier League (EPL).

According to a BBC report, Giggs, 43, was interviewed twice before Bradley's appointment in October.

Also in the frame are former Leicester City coach Nigel Pearson, ex-Crystal Palace tactician Alan Pardew and ex-Birmingham City head coach Gary Rowett.

For the moment, first-team coaches Alan Curtis and Paul Williams will take over the reins.

IANS