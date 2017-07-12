Gianluigi Donnarumma extends contract with AC Milan

Milan, July 12: Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has extended his contract with former Serie A champions AC Milan until 2021, weeks after turning down their offer of a new deal.

"In the end, the club and the goalkeeper have reached an agreement to extend Gianluigi Donnarumma's contract," AC Milan said in a statement on their website.

"Surely positive news for AC Milan who have worked hard to renew the keeper's contract, for the player and the fans. Therefore, Gigio's experience in the Red and Black continues.

"AC Milan will be holding tight on one of the most talented players in the squad with the class of '99 who will be part of the backbone of the Red and Blacks in the new season. Pure class and talent that will continue to defend AC Milan's goal ready to help the Rossoneri in the race for the Champions League," the statement added.

There was a talk of Donnarumma leaving the club with his agent Mino Raiola wanting a release of the promising young keeper.

The 18-year-old initially refused to commit to a new deal, upsetting Milan fans.

IANS