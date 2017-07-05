Gianluigi Donnarumma accepts contract extension with AC Milan

Milan, July 5: Just three weeks after revealing that he would not be signing a new contract at AC Milan, the 18-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has made a surprisingly U-turn from his decision and reportedly agreed to sign a new contract with the Serie A giants.

His agent Mino Raiola said in June that he would not continue his agreement with Milan, firing an angry response from some of the club's ardent supporters and the news alerted La Liga winners Real Madrid and French Giant Paris Saint German.

PSG also reportedly put a €13million salary on the table for him however according to reports, the youngster rejected the Ligue 1 club’s approaches and instead accepted the offer from his current club.

With just a year remaining on his contract, Milan were desperate to tie down their prize asset to a new and improved contract and if reports are to be believed the Italian international will sign a €4.5 million-per-year deal now, with bonuses also coming into play.

He will be tied to Milan until 2022 and the 18-year-old will have a pair of release clauses that will see him released for €50m if UCL qualification isn't sealed and double that if it is.

The new deal will see Donnarumma become the third highest paid player in Serie A, whilst he will also be the third highest paid goalkeeper in World football behind David De Gea and Manuel Neuer.

The agreement will also see Milan sign his brother Antonio Donnarumma as the club’s third goalkeeper for €1m a season.

The new 'Gigi' made his Milan debut at 16 and has gone on to make 72 appearances for the European giants.

He has also appeared in four matches with the senior Italy national team and recently led Italy Under-21s in the European Championship, where they lost in the semi-final to runners-up Spain.

OneIndia News