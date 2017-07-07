Germany World Cup winner Mario Gotze issues statement on return date

Dortmund, July 7: German World Cup winner Mario Gotze after a break away from the game with 'metabolic disorder', has issued a statement to his fans, confirming he will return to training with Borussia Dortmund when the side start pre-season today (July 7).

Metabolism disorder sidelines Goetze

Gotze hasn't kicked a ball since January this year following months of repeated muscular problems and gaining a lot of weight and was later diagonised with a 'metabolic disorder' in February.

The German playmaker completed 90 mins in just four games of 11 appearances for Dortmund since his return from Bundesliga rivals and champions, Bayern Munich last summer.

Gotze said in a statement on Facebook: "Hello everyone, due to a metabolic disorder, I was unable to play football lately. During the last few months I have gone through a successful treatment and I am back on track now."

"Tomorrow I will start with the 3rd stage of my recovery program. This means I will complete the performance test and begin training with the team soon. I am more than excited to be back in the stadium and on the training ground again."

"A few important things for you to know:"

"First, I am very proud of my BVB teammates and I am so happy they took home the DFB Cup. The pictures of all of you, the fans, celebrating in the city reminded me of my first victories with the club."

"Second, I would like to congratulate my teammates of the German national team for winning the Confed Cup as well as the German U21 for their victory at the European Championships. I am extremely proud to be a member of the team and of the DFB."

"I would also like to wish my younger brother success on the U19 national team. I'll keep my fingers crossed for you!! Last but not least, I would like to give a big thanks to all of my fans."

"You all have supported me so much during the last few months. Your messages and get-well wishes were motivating and greatly appreciated."

"Thank you Aki Watzke and Michael Zorc for your trust in me during this difficult time of recovery.It helped a lot. Thanks to my team, my doctors, and my fitness coach, and all the other people who stuck by me."

"For all of the patience, support, and positive energy, thank you to my family and my fiancée."

"See you on the pitch," he concluded.

This will be a much needed boost for new Dortmund head coach Peter Bosz who expected to have the Germany international, who scored the winning goal for his country in the 2014 World Cup final back for the start of pre-season training today (July 7).

Dortmund will be looking ahead to the new season with a desire for improvement and to challenge Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich after last season's third-place finish in the Bundesliga.

OneIndia News