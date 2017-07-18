Germany held by Sweden, Russia stun Italy at women's Euro

Breda, July: Holders Germany were held to a goalless draw by Sweden while underdogs Russia stunned Italy as Group B opened at the women's Euro tournament in the Netherlands.

In Breda, Sweden picked up their first point in 12 competitive encounters with Germany, who have won the European title six times in a row and eight times overall. Earlier in Rotterdam, first-half goals from Elena Danilova and Elena Morozova handed Russia a surprise 2-1 win over Italy.

In a reprise of the Olympic final from Rio, Germany kept Sweden under pressure in an uneventful first half but they failed to create scoring chances against solid defence. Their dominance continued in the second half, with substitute Mandy Islacker the biggest threat for the Swedish goal.

In Rotterdam, Russia's Danilova struck nine minutes into the game with a low shot from outside the box that took Italian keeper Chiara Marchitelli by surprise at her left post. On 26 minutes, Morozova headed in Ekaterina Sochneva's corner to give Russia a 2-0 lead which Italy merely reduced through Ilaria Mauro's 88th-minute consolation goal.

AFP