Bengaluru, Dec 21: I-League 2016/17 kicks-off on January 7, 2017, with defending champions Bengaluru FC taking on Shillong Lajong FC at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

On the very same day, Kolkata giants East Bengal face Aizawl FC at the Barasat Stadium, Kolkata. 2014/15 champions Mohun Bagan begin their campaign on the next day, January 8 against Goan giants Churchill Brothers.

AIFF have inducted two new teams in the I-League this time, Chennai City FC and Minerva Punjab FC. Churchill Brothers, who were scrapped out of the league in 2014 due to AFC license problem is back again after a span of two seasons.

Churchill are the only representative from Goa after Sporting Clube de Goa and Dempo SC decided to withdraw their names earlier this year.

Season's first Kolkata derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan is scheduled to happen on February 12.

Clubs and their home stadium:

Bengaluru FC - Shree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

East Bengal - Barasat Stadium, Kolkata

Mohun Bagan - Rabindra Sarobar Stadium, Kolkata

Churchill Brothers - Tilak Maidan, Goa

Minerva Punjab FC - Guru Nanak Stadium, Punjab

Chennai City FC - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

DSK Shivajians - Balewadi Stadium, Pune

Mumbai FC - Cooperage Stadium, Mumbai

Shillong Lajong FC - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong

Aizawl FC - Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Aizawl

Here is the full schedule of I-League 2016/17 (Round 1-9)

Round 1

Day Date Match Venue Saturday January 7 Bengaluru FC Vs Lajong Bengaluru Saturday January 7 East Bengal Vs Aizawl FC Kolkata Sunday January 8 Mumbai FC Vs DSK Mumbai Sunday January 8 Mohun Bagan Vs Churchill Kolkata Sunday January 8 Chennai City Vs Minerva Punjab Chennai

Round 2

Day Date Match Venue Friday January 13 Aizawl FC Vs Minerva Punjab Aizawl Friday January 13 Mohun Bagan Vs Lajong Kolkata Saturday January 14 DSK Vs East Bengal Pune Saturday January 14 Bengaluru FC Vs Chennai City Bangalore Sunday January 15 Chruchill Vs Mumbai FC Goa

Round 3

Day Date Match Venue Tuesday January 17 Aizawl FC Vs Lajong Aizawl Tuesday January 17 Mohun Bagan Vs Minerva Punjab Kolkata Tuesday January 17 DSK Vs Chennai City Pune Wednesday January 18 Bengaluru FC Vs Mumbai FC Bangalore Wednesday January 18 Churchill Vs East Bengal Goa

Round 4

Day Date Match Venue Saturday January 21 Lajong Vs Minerva Punjab Shillong Saturday January 21 Chennai City Vs Mohun Bagan Chennai Saturday January 21 DSK Vs Churchill Pune Sunday January 22 Mumbai FC Vs Aizawl FC Mumbai Sunday January 22 East Bengal Vs Bengaluru FC Kolkata

Round 5

Day Date Match Venue Tuesday January 24 DSK Vs Mohun Bagan Pune Friday January 27 Churchill Vs Bengaluru FC Goa Saturday January 28 Chennai City Vs Aizawl FC Chennai Saturday January 28 Lajong Vs Mumbai FC Shillong Sunday January 29 Minerva Punjab Vs East Bengal Punjab

Round 6

Day Date Match Venue Tuesday January 31 Lajong Vs Chennai City Shillong Wednesday February 1 Aizawl FC Vs DSK Aizawl TBD TBD Mohun Bagan Vs Bengaluru FC Kolkata Wednesday February 1 East Bengal Vs Mumbai FC Kolkata Wednesday February 1 Minerva Punjab Vs Churchill Punjab

Round 7

Day Date Match Venue Saturday February 4 Mohun Bagan Vs Aizawl FC Kolkata Saturday February 4 Minerva Punjab Vs Mumbai FC Punjab Sunday February 5 DSK Vs Bengaluru FC Pune Sunday February 5 East Bengal Vs Chennai City FC Kolkata Sunday February 5 Lajong Vs Chruchill Shillong

Round 8

Day Date Match Venue Friday February 10 Aizawl Vs Chruchill Aizawl Saturday February 11 Chennai City Vs Mumbai FC Chennai Saturday February 11 Lajong Vs DSK Shillong Saturday February 11 Bengaluru FC Vs Minerva Punjab Bengaluru Sunday February 12 East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan Kolkata

Round 9

Day Date Match Venue Tuesday February 14 Chennai City Vs Churchill Chennai Wednesday February 15 Aizawl FC Vs Bengaluru FC Aizawl Wednesday February 15 Mumbai FC Vs Mohun Bagan Mumbai Wednesday February 15 East Bengal Vs Lajong East Bengal Wednesday February 15 Minerva Vs DSK Punjab

OneIndia News