French trio sign contract extension with Arsenal

London, Jan 12: French trio, Olivier Giroud, Laurent Koscielny and Francis Coquelin have all signed contract extension with Arsenal.

The club confirmed the news on their official website as well as on their official Twitter handle.

Arsenal official statement read: "We're delighted to announce that three of our first-team stars have committed their futures to the club by signing new long-term contracts.

"Francis Coquelin, Olivier Giroud and Laurent Koscielny have all extended their stays in north London by agreeing new deals."

Their official tweet read:

After the trio's contract extension, Arsene Wenger sounded happy as spoke to Arsenal's official website.

Wenger said: "We are very pleased that three important members of our team have committed to us for the long term.

"Francis has made tremendous technical strides over the past few years because he's so focused every day.

"Olivier has big experience in the game now and has become a more and more complete player since joining us. Laurent is, of course, a key part of our squad and I believe one of the best defenders in the world today. So overall, this is great news for us."

Olivier Giroud was the club's highest goal scorer, all competitions combined. He had scored 24 goals. This season also, the striker has been instrumental as he scored in crucial matches to earn the team vital points.

Laurent Koscielny is like a pillar in the Gunner's defense and is Wenger's most trusted lieutenant in the backline.

Francis Coquelin has also grown brilliantly and is a dependable central defensive midfielder.

