French media says Dani Alves has reached verbal agreement with PSG

Paris, July 12: Brazilian right back Dani Alves arrived in Paris to undergo a medical examination, ahead of joining French football giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), local media reported.

The 34-year-old former Barcelona player arrived in Paris on Tuesday to meet officials of the French club, after he reached a verbal agreement with the club, reports Efe.

Alves terminated his contract at Juventus on June 29, after one season in which he helped the Italian side to win the Serie A and Italian Cup titles, and reach the UEFA Champions League final in Cardiff where the team lost to Real Madrid.

The former Sevilla player generated controversy with Juventus' fans after he advised his former teammate Argentinian Paulo Dybala to join Barcelona to keep improving, and also for his social media activity.

IANS