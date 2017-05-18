Former Tottenham player Tanvie Hans wants to uplift Indian women's football

New Delhi, May 18: Tanvie Hans was the first Indian-origin footballer to have taken part in the women’s football league in England.

She had donned shirts of the clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham FC. But it was not easy for her in the beginning.

She used to do a job in a marketing department of a private company in the UK and despite being exhausted with the job Tanvie had to join training in the evening.

Still, the 29-year old attacking midfielder got herself placed in the second and third team of Tottenham’s women’s football team. She is the first Indian footballer to have played in English women’s football.

Now Tanvie is back in India as her parents who once shifted to Great Britain has decided to return to India and settle here and their daughter is now dreaming of playing for India.

She already was offered by FC Pune City last season to take part in the women’s franchise football league.

But she had to refuse the offer. speaking over the phone Tanvie said: “I still have a British passport and following the development, I hope I will get Indian passport by the end of this year.

"So I am expecting to appear before trials and national preparatory camp from the next year. I have been nurturing dreams of playing alongside legendary footballers in Indian women’s football like Bembem Devi, Kamala Devi.”

Tanvie has taken another interesting initiative. She is trying to convince the management of Bengaluru FC so that the premier Indian football club introduces a women’s team before the franchise women’s league gets kicked off in the next season.

She continued: “Along with training I also have been in a process to get coaching degree in India. If Bengaluru FC agrees and takes part in the professional women’s league then I want to be coach-cum-footballer of the team. Let us see.”

The former Tottenham star regretted saying, “We have top women footballers in India. Still, the footballers like Bembem or Kamala have not earned the status of Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal or PV Sindhu. I want to earn that status for women’s footballers in India.”

OneIndia News