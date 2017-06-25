Former Real Madrid and Liverpool defender Alvaro Arbeloa announces retirement

Bengaluru, June 25: Another illustrious footballing career came to an end yesterday (June 24) when former Liverpool and Real Madrid defender Alvaro Arbeloa decided to hang up his boots from professional football.

The 34-year-old last played for West Ham United last season and made three Premier League appearances before being released.

And now in an interview with Marca, the World Cup winner has revealed that he is no longer motivated to play after last season although he is physically fit.

"It's time to say goodbye," he said. "Physically I was okay to keep playing."

The defender also mentioned that although he is retiring he is open to a return to the Bernabeu for any job.

"Madrid is the club of my life, I will never call to ask for a job, but I am always available to offer myself,'' he said.

Arbeloa also suggested that his early retirement is only because he prefers to compete at the highest level and he does not want to continue playing only for money in China or the United States.

"Many people have encouraged me to continue, saying that I have the physique to continue playing, but it has been more of a mental issue," Arbeloa said to Marca.

"For me, football has been about fighting day by day, competing. Going to training in order to give your all, going in on your day off.

"The option to continue playing in China or the United States doesn't interest me. The time has come to say enough because what is being presented to me now is not what I like about football.

"I always thought that I would continue playing until my legs held out, but in the end, it was a head and motivational issue.

"Things this season did not pan out as I had dreamed and I am being honest with myself when I say goodbye.

"When I ask myself what I'm going to do, I understand that I do not want to continue playing for money, I do not want to take my family away again, so I had nothing that motivated me."

Arbeloa started to show his worth in Deportivo La Coruna before signing for Liverpool in January 2007 to make 66 Premier League appearances under Rafa Benitez.

He was later in July 2009 was shipped away by Liverpool and he moved to the Spanish capital where he eventually spent seven years.

During his time at the Bernabeu, the defender won all the possible trophies including the World Cup 2010, Euro 2008 and 2012, two Champions League crowns and the Spanish title with Real.

OneIndia News