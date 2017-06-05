Former Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tioté dies during training in China

New Delhi, June 5: Former Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tioté passed away on Monday (June 5) after he collapsed during training in China.

Tioté, aged 30, reportedly succumbed after he suffered a heart attack while training with his club Beijing Enterprises.

The Ivory Coast international has won 52 caps and made almost 150 Newcastle appearances in his career.

Tioté joined the Chinese Super League club January earlier this year in January after playing for Newcastle United for seven years.

He was reported to have collapsed at the training ground and rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"I can confirm that my client Cheick Tioté sadly passed away today after collapsing in training with his club Beijing Enterprises," said his agent Emanuele Palladino in a statement.

"We cannot say any more at the moment and we request that his family's privacy be respected at this difficult time. We ask for all your prayers."

A statement from Beijing Enterprises added: "During a routine training session at 6pm today, Ivory Coast player Cheik Tioté suddenly fainted and the club immediately rushed him to hospital, but unfortunately efforts to save him failed and he was declared dead at 7pm. The player's relatives have been informed. Beijing Enterprises football club expresses its deep sorrow and profound condolences for Mr Tiote's untimely death."

He is survived by his wife Madah, who is expecting their third child this week.

OneIndia News