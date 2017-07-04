Former Indian footballer Sukumar Samajpati suffering from Balancing Disorder

Kolkata, July 4: During the late fifties and throughout the sixties, Sukumar Samajpati was called 'Seven down Express’ for his immaculate speed with the ball and ability to unleash crosses from the wings with sheer precision.

He had donned Indian national team, Bengal and East Bengal jerseys for around three decades and brought innumerable glories for these sides.

After his retirement from the game, he showed glimpses of his other important quality. That is singing Hindustani classical music.

Once the golden boy of Indian football, now nearly 80 years, Sukumar Samajpati has been suffering from a severe and rare disease.

Fluid in both of his ears is gradually getting dried and as a matter of fact, Samajpati is losing balance rapidly. He has almost been stuck in his home.

He cannot walk. Whenever Samajpati tries to walk he starts wobbling in a manner that he stops immediately and again sits wherever he is.

The former Indian captain informed, “For last five to six years I have been suffering from this disease. I had roamed around different places in India.

"But all the doctors have confirmed that except exercises there is no permanent treatment for this disease.

"But even after doing exercise regularly, this disease will not cure fully. So, I am mentally prepared to face more critical physical condition for this disease.”

Samajpati, however, practices singing every morning. He even keeps himself busy in writing for a couple of Magazines also on Indian football. He also watches football matches on the television.

When asked about Indian football’s latest controversy on the amalgamation of ISL and I-League and finally, the AIFF effort to promote the ISL, Samajpati rued saying, “The AIFF has not done justice at all by ignoring East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.

"They must have thought a way that how these two giants could have been promoted to ISL because these two Kolkata giants have still the biggest fan-base in Indian football.”

OneIndia News